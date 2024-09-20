Apple Carnival Begins: Enthusiasts Line Up In Mumbai & Delhi Stores To Get Their Hands On New iPhone 16 & Watch Series 10

The iPhone 16 series went on sale in India today, and hundreds of Apple enthusiasts waited in line outside the company's flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai this morning to get their hands on one. At Apple's Glowtime event earlier this month, the Apple iPhone 16 series was introduced.

Large crowds flocked to the Apple stores this morning in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai, demonstrating the continued craze that a new Apple device can inspire. In both cities, lines of people were seen waiting to purchase the new iPhone model.

A news agency released a video showing the long queue of patrons at Select City Walk, Saket, the mall where the Apple store in Delhi is located, can be seen spread out to the whole floor.

Prior to the iPhone 16 series going on sale on September 20, more than 37 million iPhone models were reserved during the pre-sale.

In nearly 60 countries today, including the US, China, Australia, and South Korea, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 lineup. There are four models in the lineup: the entry-level iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, the flagship iPhone 16 Pro, and the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Local assembly and import duty cut

The company intends to assemble the iPhone Pro Series in India for the first time, though sales of those models will commence at a later time.

Because of the recent budget cut in import duties, the company is selling the iPhone Pro series at a lower price than it did for the first time.

Price of iPhone 15 and 16

The company had released a statement that stated, "iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900."

About a year ago, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were introduced with starting prices of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.