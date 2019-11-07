Saif Ali Khan reveals Pataudi Palace got rented out after Taimur's grandfather passed away

The well-known Nawabs and Bollywood's industry's only Pataudi Saif Ali Khan has opened up on many things recently in an interview to leading daily Mid Day. Saif reminisces about the time after he lost his father Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan.

He said that after the demise of Late Mansoor Ali Khan he rented Pataudi Palace to Neemrana Hotels and after one of its partners died they gave offered Saif to take it back with the only condition of giving them lots of money. Apparently Saif had to buy it back his own property with lots of money which he earned from movies.

On work front Saif was seen on silver screen in periodical revenge drama 'Laal Kaptaan' which was helmned by Navdeep Singh. Also he is preparing for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with Ajay Devgn, and Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu.