Nagpur Police has the best reply to Ranveer Singh's 'Whattis mobile number?' post

Ranveer Singh is back as muse for Vogue magazine’s recent issue. The actor has posted a series of pictures flaunting his now absent moustache and long locks. Set in a vintage backdrop, Ranveer rocks several retro looks.

Sharing one of the pictures on his Twitter handle, Ranveer paired it with a caption that includes the lyrics from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song ‘What Is Mobile Number’ from the 1999 film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. While Ranveer was lauded for his versatile avatars, it was a comment by Nagpur Police that stole the thunder.

Ranveer wrote, “Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? करूँ क्या dial number?” Nagpur Police replied, “100”.