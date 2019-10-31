Listen up! Ranveer Singh is 'for hire' this wedding season, contact Deepika Padukone

This festive season, Ranveer Singh got the most significant makeover! Anyone used to his quirky avatars might be left in serious shock since he has now unveiled his clean-shaven, sober getup. Needless to say, his ‘chikna’ avatar is getting him no less whistles. And now, ahead of his first wedding anniversary, the actor is offering his service during the ‘Shaadi Season’.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself dressed in a blue ethnic wear. ‘Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan,’ he wrote. Just in case you got any of these celebrations in the family, you know who to call! Hilariously enough, Deepika Padukone turned her husband’s manager in the comments section, and asked everyone to contact her for booking. Check out the post below.