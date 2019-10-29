New movie? Fans baffled over Ranveer Singh's bald look with clean shave

While several Bollywood stars attended lavish Diwali parties during the festive season, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were missed dearly by their loyal fans.
However, the paparazzi spotted Ranveer at a recent outing, but there was something different that caught our attention. The Gully Boy star sported a bald look with clean shave. He wore a hoodie and sunglasses that made him look unrecognisable. Fans even went on to ask if the look was for a new movie.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up his film ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will see Ranveer play the role of Kapil Dev. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)