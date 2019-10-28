KRK says Ranveer looks like Rs 2 person; Twitter says,'Nikal l*** pehli fursat me nikal'

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his verbal diarrhoea. Love him, hate him but you certainly can't ignore him. Kamaal R Khan is known to be the male version of Rakhi Sawant as creating unnecessary controversy and scandal is his favourite job. Continuing to do what he does best, Kamaal once again attempted to gain some attention.

A twitter user posted a picture of Kamaal R Khan and Ranveer Singh side by side and called KRK a 'sasti copy' of Ranveer Singh. KRK obviously had something to say about it. KRK replied to the tweet saying,''Arey Mere Bhai Ranveer is looking #2RsPpl infront of me.''

What's more hilarious are the comments.

A twitter user commented,''Nikal l*** pehli fursat me nikal''.

''*sarcastic* Isiliye ranveer ko "Desh drohi" nahi mili #bkl,'' said another.

Check out the post here: