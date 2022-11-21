Saiee Manjrekar shares, 'I am so happy that Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is finally coming together'

Saiee Manjrekar | Pic: Instagram/saieemmanjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar was earlier this year seen in a pan-India film titled Major playing the wife of Lt. Sandeep Unnikrishnan (played by Adivi Sesh). The actress seems to be quite happy about his father Mahesh Manjrekar’s next big directorial film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Saiee shares, “I am so excited about this film since this is one such story that I have grown up hearing. Even in the first Shivaji film, it is mentioned — Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat and I think he has been passionate about this since his childhood. This is more like a passion project for him and I am so happy that it is finally coming together. I know for a fact that the film will turn out to be amazing.”

Mahesh’s pan-India Marathi film is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. The announcement was made in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray a few days ago in Mumbai.

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will portray another real-life historical figure — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

At the launch, Mahesh had said, “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is my dream project, I have been working on it for the past seven years, it is a subject that needed that much attention and research. It is by far the biggest and grandest Marathi film to be made and with its release India-wide.”

On a parting note, he concluded, “I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King. I am very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I believe he’s perfect for the role.”