Akshay Kumar on playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, 'Will not leave any stone unturned'

Akshay Kumar

Director Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat stars Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, which will be the Khiladi’s Marathi acting debut, is being produced by Vaseem Qureshi. The film’s team had a grand mahurat shot at an event held in Mumbai on November 2. It will release in Diwali 2023.

Mahesh Manjrekar with Akshay Kumar

Speaking with the media, Mahesh shares, “It is a Marathi period drama based on the story of seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. The film is not just a story; it is the success story of the Hindavi Swarajya and the story of a glorious and selfless sacrifice like no other. But the million dollar question was – Who will play the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?”

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, who attended the event, was handed over the mike by Mahesh and he announced the name of Akshay who then made a roaring entry onto the stage.

Akshay Kumar addresses the media

Thanking the entire cast present on the stage, Akshay says, “Let me thank Raj saab for bestowing upon me this role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as he was the one who wanted me to play this important character in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.”

Talking about his look, he explains, “Actually, this is not the final look of the character on reel. I feel Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a very well longish shaped nose. So I am still working on his look. We will not leave any stone unturned as far as the look is concerned.”

Akshay Kumar with his co-stars

Opening up about his Marathi acting debut, Akshay states, “I have produced a few Marathi films earlier as I have loved Marathi literature and content. But performing a full-fledged Marathi character is a huge task for me and I have a manifold responsibility now to be able to give my best performance. I will definitely be working towards it. Jitna bhi dum mujh mein hai, main woh laga dunga iss role ko nibhane ke liye.”

Salman Khan’s surprise entry

Salman Khan with Mahesh Manjrekar

Bollywood star Salman Khan stole the show at the launch of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The actor shares a close friendship with Mahesh and was there to support him on his big day. He reached the venue just as the event was getting over. Salman surprised everyone walking onto the podium like a common man and he had his head down so people took time to guess he had arrived. No sooner was he identified, the photographers and videographers started reopening their lenses while some captured him, a few missed him. Salman hugged all the seven actors and Mahesh and extended his best wishes to everyone.