Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya Review: Listen To This Kareena Kapoor's Track Only If You Are Drunk OR Heartbroken

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making waves with the release of the poster and teaser of The Buckingham Murders. Now the makers have released the first track of the film Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya on Thursday (August 29).

The 1-minute, 50-second songs end soon. It feels like you hit the party after a bad mood or breakup, drink some shorts, and play the track. However, when you get into the feel of it, the song ends. It offers a glimpse into the gripping and mysterious world of the story, along with Kareena's heart breaking emotions while she is at the party. Her character in the film is going through a lot. She looks all glam and does not give a damn about the things happening around her.

Being the first track it has definitely raised the excitement for the film. In the song Kareena can be seen travelling by car, then there are some scenes from the plot, cut to her partying at the disco, drinking vodka, dancing to the track, and you will feel her hitting the traumas as while she grooves, it takes us to the drama of her life.

It is a peppy track penned by Devshi Khanduri, music mixed by Bally Sagoo, and sung, and composed by Vicky Marley, while Bally Sagoo mixed, produced and arranged the song.

The Buckingham Murders stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in pivotal roles. It is directed by Hansal Mehta, and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

The film is presented by Mahana Films and TBM Films Productions, Balaji Tele Films and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024.