'Sacred Games' actor Ramchandra Dhumal who played Nawazuddin Siddiqui's father dies in Pune

Veteran Marathi actor Ramchandra Dhumal passed away in Pune on Monday, May 25. He was 71 years old and had been unwell for a long time.

Born in 1949, Dhumal acted in over 100 films including Fandry, Khwada, Sairat, Mhorakya, Chatrapati Shashan etc. and has left a lasting impact in the minds and hearts of the viewers.

In Netflix's original webseries 'Sacred Games', the actor played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui's) father.

Ramchandra Dhumal was lovingly called 'Dhumal kaka (Dhumal uncle)' by those in the film industry.

