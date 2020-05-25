Morphed Yogi Pic? UP BJP MLA Nandkishor Gujrar files complaint against Pataal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for 'misusing' his picture

Amazon Prime's latest series Pataal Lok received a huge amount of appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences. However, on the other hand, producer Anushka Sharma has been slapped with two back-to-back legal notices.
A few days ago, the Gorkha community group filed a complaint with the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) for allegedly using ‘insulting, demeaning and derogatory’ language for a Nepali-speaking woman in the second episode of the nine-episode series.
Now, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar has filed a complaint for using his photo without permission. The Loni MLA also termed the show as against the Sanatan Dharma and has demanded a case be filed against Anushka Sharma under National Security Act for causing a communal stir.
Meanwhile, Gurjar's photo has been used in a scene in which Balkrishna Bajpayee, one of the negative characters, is seen inaugurating a national highway. The original photo also features a host of other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The BJP leader further said that the series shows Gurjars as dacoits and the community associated with malpractices. He added that the show is trying to create a communal unrest between the Jats in Punjab, Brahmins and Tyagis.
The MLA has tweeted an entire thread with #BanPaatalLok and #ArrestAnushka.
