Morphed Yogi Pic? UP BJP MLA Nandkishor Gujrar files complaint against Pataal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for 'misusing' his picture

Amazon Prime's latest series Pataal Lok received a huge amount of appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences. However, on the other hand, producer Anushka Sharma has been slapped with two back-to-back legal notices.

A few days ago, the Gorkha community group filed a complaint with the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) for allegedly using ‘insulting, demeaning and derogatory’ language for a Nepali-speaking woman in the second episode of the nine-episode series.

Now, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar has filed a complaint for using his photo without permission. The Loni MLA also termed the show as against the Sanatan Dharma and has demanded a case be filed against Anushka Sharma under National Security Act for causing a communal stir.

Meanwhile, Gurjar's photo has been used in a scene in which Balkrishna Bajpayee, one of the negative characters, is seen inaugurating a national highway. The original photo also features a host of other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.