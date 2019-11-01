Sachin Tendulkar praises 'Indian Idol', Sona Mohapatra asks if he's aware of #MeToo allegations against Anu Malik

She added: "Yes, the context is actually missing, for U. A powerful conglomerate like Sony TV is trying to divert the shameful reinstating of a multiple accused sexual offender, Anu Malik as a judge on #IndianIdol by publicising @sachin_rt & @anandmahindra's praise & riding on their goodwill."

Sona's tweet came as a reaction to Sachin's post a few days back, in which he praised several "Indian Idol" contestants of this season, saying he was moved by the performances of Chelsi, Divas, Rahul and Sunny and also their life stories.

"Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I'm sure they'll go a long way," @sachin_rt had tweeted.

Sona has led protest against Anu Malik's presence on "Indian Idol" almost ever since the lineup of judges for the current season was announced.

Last year, Sona along with singers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the composer. Soon, a couple of other women had come forward to accuse Malik of improper conduct, following which Sony TV had announced the composer was stepping down as judge from 2018's season 10

However, Malik was reinstated this season, leading to outrage.