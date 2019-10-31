After Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin calls Anu Malik an 'ugly pervert'

Singer Neha Bhasin recently came out about how Anu Malik had made her feel uncomfortable years ago. This revelation came out while Anu Malik was being accused by multiple women during India’s #MeToo movement.
In a series of reply to Sona Mahopatra’s tweets Neha Bhasin shared the account of her meeting with the accused.
She wrote, “I agree with you. We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, i too have run away from his strange moves when i was 21. I didn’t let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio. I fled lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which i stopped responding. The point is i went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldnt have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert and i am apalled he is back on tv, its alalling how our industry or our nation is not as forgiving to its women. @SonyTV I dont care for the consequences. The truth is the truth how many ever times they may get away with it.”
Here are the series of tweets:
The whole conversation started onn Thursday when singer, music composer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra came out with another revelation parallel to the MeToo movement, which broke out in India last year. Sona, who accused music moguls Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct, took to twitter stating that Sonu Nigam who spoke in favour of Malik, called her husband to 'keep her in check' post #MeToo and also alleged that her gigs were cancelled completely.
When the allegations against Anu Malik surfaced he was asked to leave Indian Idol. However, with the new season, Malik was back as one of the judges and Sona is enraged that the movement and its significance has gone for a toss.
