After Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin calls Anu Malik an 'ugly pervert'

Singer Neha Bhasin recently came out about how Anu Malik had made her feel uncomfortable years ago. This revelation came out while Anu Malik was being accused by multiple women during India’s #MeToo movement.

In a series of reply to Sona Mahopatra’s tweets Neha Bhasin shared the account of her meeting with the accused.

She wrote, “I agree with you. We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, i too have run away from his strange moves when i was 21. I didn’t let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio. I fled lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which i stopped responding. The point is i went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldnt have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert and i am apalled he is back on tv, its alalling how our industry or our nation is not as forgiving to its women. @SonyTV I dont care for the consequences. The truth is the truth how many ever times they may get away with it.”

Here are the series of tweets: