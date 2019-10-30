Sona Mohapatra says, Sonu Nigam called her husband to 'keep her in check' post #MeToo, alleges her gigs were cancelled

Singer, music composer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra is out with another revelation parallel to the MeToo movement, which broke out in India last year. Sona, who accused music moguls Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct, took to twitter stating that Sonu Nigam who spoke in favour of Malik, called her husband to 'keep her in check' post #MeToo and also alleged that her gigs were cancelled completely.

The conversation started when a user wrote “I saw #AnuMalik back on #IndianIdol Seems like all the men who were outed during #MeToo last year are back in business. Of course they have been acquitted of their charges by committees led by their well wishers. All the courage mustered by women going down the drain.”

Sona responded to this Tweet and wrote, “Sonu Nigam championed the cause of Anu Malik publicly & his right to be earning millions on national TV while saying he’s his mothers son etc to justify his understanding of @IndiaMeToo . Had called Ram Sampath to ‘keep me in check’ while calling me a ‘terrorist’. Must be happy now.