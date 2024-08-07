 Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Sharing the update, Sachin, said the movie holds a special place in his heart and the team has poured their hearts in the sequel

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar is all set to come up with a sequel to his hit Marathi film 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha'.

Sharing the update, Sachin, said the movie holds a special place in his heart and the team has poured their hearts in the sequel.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Ghatkopar Unit In Turmoil As Prakash Mehta Challenges Sitting MLA Parag Shah
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest

"Navra Maaza Navsaacha holds a special place in my heart, and to see the overwhelming love and anticipation from our fans has been incredibly humbling. We have poured our hearts into the sequel, and I am confident that this family entertainer will also be loved by our loyal audience, who have always been so supportive of me and my films," a statement by his PR team read.

Produced and directed by Sachin, 'Navra Maza Navsaacha 2 ' also stars his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and actor Ashok Saraf who have collaborated with Sachin on most of his films.

Read Also
Sachin Pilgaonkar has THIS to say about City Of Dreams 3: The third season is written better than...
article-image

Recently, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, along with Ashok Saraf, revealed the film's release date with a holy visit to Siddhivinayak Temple followed by a vada-pav retreat! The film also stars Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and Siddharth Jadhav in prominent roles. 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha' will hit the silver screen on September 20.

The first part of comedy drama, 'Navra Maaza Navsaacha' was released in 2004.

Sachin is now coming up with the sequel after 20 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...