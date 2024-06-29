'Saara Cinema Ek Taraf, Amitabh Bachchan Ek Taraf': Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Big B's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been garnering widespread love and praise for his performance as Immortal 'Ashwatthama' in his recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Now, actress Shraddha Kapoor has joined the list of those who have been showering their praise on the megastar.

After watching the film, Shraddha could not stop herself from lauding Big B in her signature style.

The post read, "Kya North, Kya South, Kya East, Kya West...Saara Cinema Ek Taraf, AMITABH BACHCHAN Ek Taraf." The caption of her post read, "@amitabhbachchan apne aap mein hi ek cinematic universe hain."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "He's doing this at the age of 81, what an absolute legend." Another user commented, "Have you felt goosebumps while he said "Dronacharya ka Putra Ashwatthama"?" 'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening.

As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Before the release of the film on June 27, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai.

During the event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing." "No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Shraddha's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is coming back with 'Stree 2', which also stars RajKummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

The film sequel directed by Amar Kaushik, will hit theatres on August 15, the Independence Day. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie to date, has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

According to media reports, Shraddha also has Kalpana Chawla's biopic in the pipeline.