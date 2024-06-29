Kalki 2898 AD Day 2 Collection: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Film Shatters Box Office Records, Earns ₹150 Crore

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has managed to shatter all box office records within two days of its release. After becoming the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, the film saw a dip in its second day collection, however, the total stands at Rs 150 crore.

On Friday (June 28), the second day of its release, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 54 crore in India. The film raked in a little over Rs 95 crore on the first day and thus, the total collection of the film has soared to Rs 150 crore, approximately, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 65.02 per cent Telugu occupancy on Day 2 whereas the Hindi occupancy was 31.72 per cent.

Day 2 box office collection of biggest hits

Kalki 2898 AD has beat Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which had reportedly earned Rs 46.79 crore on the second day of its release.

Check Day 2 box office collection of other hit films here:

Jawan - Rs 46.23 crore

Gadar 2 - Rs 43.08 crore

Baahubali 2 - Rs 40.5 crore

Fighter - Rs 39.05 crore

Read Also Who Plays Lord Krishna In Kalki 2898 AD? Actor Revealed

Besides Prabhas, Big B and Deepika, the dystopian thriller also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. It also has a host of cameos including that of Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Verma, and others.

Kalki 2898 AD draws its inspiration from the Indian epic Mahabharata, and it is set around 6000 years after the battle of Kurukshetra ended. Set in the now-dystopian city of Kashi, the film revolves around forces coming together to protect Deepika, who is carrying the 10th avatar of Vishnu, Kalki, in her womb.