Rupali Ganguly On Anupamaa's New Track Highlighting Male Abuse, Praises Makers: 'Men Too Suffer In Silence'

Rupali Ganguly On Anupamaa's Current Track

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who currently plays Anupamaa in the hit TV show Anupamaa, which often addresses important social issues, said the latest track highlights how men also suffer abuse. In the current storyline, Moti Baa’s niece Kirti presents herself as the ideal wife to her husband Kapil in public, but behind closed doors, she secretly manipulates, blackmails, and emotionally torments him. Later, Anupamaa exposes Kirti’s true behaviour in front of the family.

'Men Too Suffer In Silence'

Speaking about the track, Rupali lauded the makers and said, "The makers of Anupamaa are bringing that into light and using Anupamaa as a mouthpiece speaking against atrocities and against men. There are a lot of unspoken things that happen in society that need to be spoken about. Television dramas have mostly shown women as the victim in domestic conflicts, while men are referred to as the perpetrator. And though violence against women is an undeniable reality, men too suffer in silence," as quoted by IANS.

Praising the makers Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, she said they deserve applause for addressing topics that are still considered taboo and are often discussed in hushed tones in society. She added that she is proud to be part of the team and to serve as the mouthpiece for the writers, who have boldly taken up these issues to bring them into the spotlight.

The actress stated that Anupamaa has always been associated with raising awareness about societal issues, whether it’s farmer-related topics, non-bargaining traditions during Diwali, caring for stray animals, serving cows, feeding rotis to dogs, or offering grains to birds. She added that in every way, the show has tried to send meaningful messages to society, empowering parents, uplifting women, and guiding children toward the right path.

"So it is very heartwarming and very proud for me that I get to voice this thought out of the makers, which is talking about male abuse, husband abuse, domestic violence, and the husband being the victim," Rupali concluded.