RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan trolled for 'fake accent' while interacting with media at Golden Globes 2023; watch video

RRR has made India proud once again as it won a Golden Globe for Original Song at the awards ceremony on Wednesday. RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with director SS Rajamouli, attended the event in California. Several pictures and videos from the grand ceremony is doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the now-viral videos, Jr NTR can be seen talking to Variety's host during the pre-ceremony. He said while he thought working with Rajamouli would bring them a definite winner they too were surprised with how much love the film has received.

Netizens troll Jr NTR and Ram Charan

However, as soon as the video surfaced online, netizens trolled the actor for his non-desi accent. Ram Charan was also trolled for the same.

Here's how netizens reacted to their videos:

Well, this is not the first time a celebrity has been called out for their accent when interviewing in the West. Earlier, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also trolled for the change in their accents when working in Hollywood.

RRR scripts history

Rajamouli scripted history on Wednesday as the song Naatu Naatu from his magnum opus RRR won a Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. As soon as the victory was announced, the RRR table at the Golden Globes erupted with joy with the lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR celebrating the win by Rajamouli's side.

The trophy was collected by veteran music director MM Keeravaani who has composed the song in Telugu.

About RRR

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.