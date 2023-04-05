RRR beats KGF 2, surpasses 1M viewers in Japan to become 3rd highest-grossing Indian film worldwide

RRR | Photo File

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR continues to add feathers to its cap. After winning the Best Original Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has now recorded 1 million plus footfalls in Japan.

Running uninterrupted for 164 days in Japan since October last year, RRR has collected Rs 97 crore in the country.

With this, RRR's worldwide collections have reached Rs 1,241 crore, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally, beating KGF Chapter 2's (Rs 1,230 crore) box office collection.

SS Rajamouli's heartwarming note

Expressing his gratitude towards the Japanese audience, director SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Showered with 1 Million hugs from Japanese fans...Arigato Guzaimasu #RRRinJapa."

Produced by DVV Entertainment, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in prominent roles.

The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravaani, while KK Senthil Kumar has cranked the camera. Sreekar Prasad edited the film, and the story is written by Rajamouli’s father and blockbuster writer V. Vijayendra Prasad.

RRR has received international acclaim as well. It won the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards and the Best Song trophy at the Golden Globes.

This two films are on Top 2

Dangal starring Aamir Khan and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 continue to hold the top 2 spots with Rs 1,970 crore and Rs 1,800 crore, respectively, in terms of global box office collections.

Nevertheless, RRR's recent achievements have proven that it has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, and the film continues to make waves worldwide.