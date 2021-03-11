Royal family 'very much not racist', says Prince William

Britain's royal family is "very much not racist", Prince William said on Thursday, in his first public remarks since his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made explosive claims in a TV interview. William, the Duke of Cambridge, also revealed that he had not spoken to Harry since the tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey was first broadcast over the weekend but plans to do so.
William, who was visiting a school to promote a children's mental health programme, defended his family's reputation after being asked by a reporter: ‘‘Is the Royal Family a racist family?’’ This was also first appearance for Kate after Meghan claimed she had made her cry.
In the extensive interview, which has sent Buckingham Palace into a tailspin, Meghan spoke about her suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant with Archie and also shared her dismay at some racist undertones within the royal ranks towards her son.
The decision to publicly respond to personal allegations is unprecedented for a senior royal, said experts, and is an indication of the strength of feeling in the royal household about the attacks directed at them. The Queen broke her silence on the interview on Tuesday, voicing her 'concern' over the issues raised, 'particularly that of race', although the statement added that 'some recollections may vary'.
