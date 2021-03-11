Royal family 'very much not racist', says Prince William

Britain's royal family is "very much not racist", Prince William said on Thursday, in his first public remarks since his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made explosive claims in a TV interview. William, the Duke of Cambridge, also revealed that he had not spoken to Harry since the tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey was first broadcast over the weekend but plans to do so.

William, who was visiting a school to promote a children's mental health programme, defended his family's reputation after being asked by a reporter: ‘‘Is the Royal Family a racist family?’’ This was also first appearance for Kate after Meghan claimed she had made her cry.