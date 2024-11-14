Rohit Shetty REACTS To His Viral Meme Video Repeating Ajay Devgn's Lines: 'Bhai Ne Bola Karne Ka Toh...'

One of B-Town's superhit actor-director duos, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, have also been best friends for over three decades now. The two recently collaborated for the film Singham Again, which released on Diwali, and during the promotions, the duo was caught in a hilarious moment when Rohit was seen repeating Ajay's lines throughout an interview.

Several clips and memes went viral on social media in which Rohit was seen repeating Ajay's words and agreeing to everything that the actor said during the interview. "Answer sheets of roll no 21 and roll no 22," a netizen joked, while another wrote, "That one friend who always agrees with you on everything."

The meme also popped up on Rohit's feed and the filmmaker too couldn't help but laugh at it. He even shared the meme on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka, 33 saal ki dosti ka raaz. Puri film ka promotion ek taraf and yeh video ek taraf!" he wrote.

"Thank you my MEME family...Btw happy children's day," he added, along with laughing emoticons.

Rohit's followers were in splits as he shared the video on his account. Varun Dhawan commented, "I was getting scared to send u this but the fact that you've put it out (sic)." Parineeti wrote, "And THISSS is why we pay our internet bills (sic)," and Ranveer Singh flooded the comments section with multiple emojis.

Meanwhile, Singham Again was all over the news ahead of its release, courtesy, its massive star cast as well as its mega clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Rohit Shetty directorial, which marked the biggest film of his cop universe so far, starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

The film has earned close to Rs 220 crore at the box office so far and is head-to-head with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has minted approximately the same amount.