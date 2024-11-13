 Bhushan Kumar Accuses 'Favouritism' In Singham Again Screen Allocation Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Clash: 'They Were Being Unfair, Got Unpleasant'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that he met with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to avoid the Singham Again clash. He also claimed there was 'favouritism' in Singham Again's screen allocation. "I don’t want to blame the theatre chains. Since they were the distributors of the other film, they had a few reservations," he said.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again recently clashed on November 1, 2024. While both the films are performing well at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that he met with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to avoid the clash. Since Kartik Aaryan's film had been announced first and had some commitments to OTT platforms, they could not postpone the horror comedy.

"They understood, but they also had their limitations, as the film’s theme was inspired by Ramayana, so they could not miss the Diwali release," Bhushan told Connect Cine. The producer shared that he had a lot of arguments with the team of Singham Again as they were being unfair.

Bhushan also claimed that there was 'favouritism' in Singham Again screen allocation. "In all survey reports, we were equal; on that basis, we had requested the competition commission to keep the screen allocation 50-50. Since our film was equally big, we demanded equal justice. But there was some personal interest behind this favoritism; I don’t want to blame the theatre chains. Since they were the distributors of the other film, they had a few reservations. Still, they wanted to support us to a great extent. We had a lot of tug-of-war between this," Kumar added.

Bhushan revealed that he suggested starting the advance booking for Singham Again as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to gauge public interest.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a Rs 36 crore plus opening compared to Singham Again, there was a tussle over it. Eventually, things were normalised, and both movies are currently performing well at box office.

"It got a little unpleasant, but they also assured me that they wouldn’t let my film bear loses. When they saw the result, they also helped us," concluded Kumar.

