'Bahut Problem Hai': Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Say It's Tough To Make 'Religious Films' Today, Feel Dharmendra's Lord Shiva Scene In Sholay Would've Sparked Outrage Now

Bollywood's power duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, are currently basking in the success of Singham Again. During an interview, the two opened up on how times have changed in showbiz and stated that it is difficult to make a religious film today because of the sensitivity of the audience.

During their appearance on The Ranveer Allahbadia Show, Rohit and Ajay were asked if they would like to make a religious film together. To that, Rohit responded that he is not sure since it's a touchy subject. "You never know who will object to what when there's a religious film today. Kise kya bura lage..." the director stated. "Bahut problem hai," Ajay added.

Rohit then went on to cite a scene from the cult Bollywood film Sholay as an example. "There is a scene in Sholay where Dharmendra is standing behind an idol of Lord Shiva and speaking in his voice. Aaj vo scene nahi kar sakte," he asserted.

During the conversation, Shetty and Ajay also opened up on the Ramayana narrative in Singham Again. "The Ramayana angle could have backfired if people would have found it offensive. But we inculcated it in our story with a very pure intention, and hence, people liked it and could relate it with the story. There cannot be a problem if the intention is right," Shetty said.

For those unversed, Shetty has drawn parallels between the Hindu epic Ramayana and his cop universe in Singham Again. While Ajay Devgn's character is the modern day Lord Ram in it, Kareena Kapoor is Sita, and Arjun Kapoor is Ravana (called Danger Lanka in the film).

Singham Again released on the occasion of Diwali and the film will easily breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office on its second Sunday. The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in key roles.