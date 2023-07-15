Rohit Shetty On Failure Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Cirkus: 'It Was Surprising, Never Thought...'

Rohit Shetty with cast of Cirkus |

One of the most commercially successful filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty says he takes failures in stride and learns from them.

The director, known for blockbuster franchise Golmaal and cop movies Singham, Simmba among others, had a lacklustre outing with his last film Cirkus, based on William Shakespeare's popular play The Comedy of Errors.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film opened in December 2022 to underwhelming response from the audiences as well as the critics.

"It was honestly surprising. But you analyse what went wrong and take the responsibility. You work at it and move forward," Shetty said in an interview.

Cirkus is not his first film to fail at the box office, and the director said he has a realistic approach that it won't be the last.

"My first film Zameen had not done well, Sunday had not done well and Dilwale had not done well. This is the fourth time. My target is to make 25 to 30 films and out of this, three-four will again be like Cirkus," he added.

The filmmaker, set to complete 20 years in the movies, said he is grateful to the audience for accepting him. "It has been a great and fabulous journey. When I started with my first film (Zameen) or my second film Golmaal, I never thought that I would reach here and that my films would become a brand. I never thought I would be the first one to start a cop universe in this country. I never thought I would be hosting a TV show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have put my heart, energy, and love in everything that I have done. I look forward to the coming 20 years," he added.

Shetty is currently awaiting the premiere of the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The stunt-based reality show features celebrities facing their worst fears.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)