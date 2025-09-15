 All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
All of You is a love drama that features best friends Simon and Laura, who secretly have feelings for one another but become estranged when a near-future test identifies Laura's soulmate.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
All of You is a science fiction romantic drama which is directed by William Bridges. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and it is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from September 26, 2025. The film promises a world brimming with feelings, unforeseen twists in life, and the intricacies of love.

About All of You

All of You explores themes of true love, soulmates, fate vs. choice, and the complexities of long-standing friendship. The film is written by William Bridge and Brett Goldstein. It is produced by Aaron Ryder, Brett Oldstein, Andrew Swett, and Brett Goldstein under the banner of Republic Pictures, MRC, and Ryder Picture Company.

Plot overview

All of You is a love drama that features best friends Simon and Laura, who secretly have feelings for one another but become estranged when a near-future test identifies Laura's soulmate. Throughout the years, they both share their lives with others but cannot overlook their bond, prompting them to wonder if they should chase the love they lost or embrace their fated journeys.

Cast and Characters

The film features Brett Goldstein as Simon, Zawe Ashton as Andrea, Imogen Poots as Laura, Steven Cree as Lukas, Éva Magyar as Jay Gorin, and Jenna Coleman as Robyn, among others. Benoit Soler has done the cinematography, and Victoria Boydell has edited the film. Ian Hultquist and Sofia degli Alessandri have composed the music. Apple TV+ has distributed the film.

