Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Troll Accuses Javed Akhtar Of Freely Publicising Wife Shabana Azmi's Film, Here's How The Veteran Responded

Following minimum hype and buzz, filmmaker Karan Johar's latest directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has opened to rave reviews and tremendous public reception at the box-office, earlier on Friday.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film is being widely appreciated for being the classic Bollywood entertainer, replete with colour, grandeur and all the elements that are familiar in a quintessential KJo blockbuster.

KJo's industry friends and colleagues have also been posting their reviews and reactions on their social media timelines speaking highly about the humour and emotional quotient that is present in the film.

One among them is Azmi's husband and veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar. The 78-year old writer/politician took to Twitter to post his thought about the film. He shared, "Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit humour and strong emotions Here is a must watch."

Soon enough, public reactions to his tweet followed with a user questioning him over his intent to share his views about the film. The user wrote, "Sir ye aap batana bhool gaye ki apki biwi Shabana uss movie me hai warna koi free me publicity nahi karta." The statement translates to: "Sir, you forgot to add that your wife Shabana Azmi is in the film or else no one does free publicity of this film."

In response, Akhtar wrote, "Main bahut se kaam free karta hoon bhai", which translates to: "I do a lot of things for free."

Meanwhile, many viewers who have seen the film are appreciating it for its ability to showcase desire and love that is present in aged individuals. The kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi has left many gushing over its cuteness while some are celebrating it for being shown as honestly, as possible.

ABOUT ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

The film is a modern-day take on families, relationships and the differences we share. Based between the contrasting ideologies and beliefs of the Randhawas and the Chatterjees, the movie traces an unsual love story between Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) and how do they fight for their love to find its purpose.