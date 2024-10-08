 Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty is chuffed on winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 70th edition of the National Film Awards for his work in the landslide hit 'Kantara'.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty is chuffed on winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 70th edition of the National Film Awards for his work in the landslide hit 'Kantara'. The actor said that the National Award win will inspire others from Kannada film industry and other film industries of India to come up with compelling stories and fresh ideas in pursuit of artistic excellence.

He said after the National Award ceremony in Delhi, "I feel extremely proud and glad to have received the National Award as it gives recognition to the Kannada film industry. It gives motivation to the upcoming generations of actors and filmmakers of the regional film industries of India, and they feel charged up to perform better in pursuit of national recognition".

Read Also
Adil Hussain To Hansal Mehta: Bollywood React To Rishab Shetty's 'India Portrayed In Negative...
article-image

He further mentioned, "For me and my contemporaries, it allows us to push the envelope as getting a National Award is a huge responsibility as much as it is an honour. It gives us the responsibility to strive hard and chase excellence". 'Kantara', which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. stars Rishab Shetty in dual roles.

The film is set and was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021. The film turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', which was released in the same year a few months apart. It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India.

FPJ Shorts
From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores
From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Read Also
Rishab Shetty After National Award Win: 'OTT Platforms Don't Buy Kannada Content, We Are Forced To...
article-image

The film has been a favourite of not just audience but also the authorities as it was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award. Rishab Shetty is currently busy putting together the prequel to the film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'