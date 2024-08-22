Adil Hussain To Hansal Mehta: Bollywood React To Rishab Shetty's 'India Portrayed In Negative light' Remark After Kantara National Award Win

Rishab Shetty won a National Film Award for his 2022 film Kantara but has landed himself in controversy as his remark on Bollywood went viral on the internet. The Kannada actor spoke about Bollywood portraying India in a negative light.

"Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do, he stated to Metro Saga.

Bollywood Insider Reacts

His remark spread like wildfire on social media and many Bollywood insiders such as Hansal Mehta, Adil Hussain, Chunky Panday, and Shekhar Kapoor reacted to his take. Hansal Mehta, the director, believes that Shetty's comments are a broad generalization. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Though I wonder what the context is. Often statements are quoted out of context leading to controversy. I’m sure he meant no disrespect.”

In addition to it, actor Chunky Panday who has not only worked in Bollywood but also with the South film industry, stated, “Not at all. I travel so often abroad. I met so many different NRI families, who are grateful to Bollywood for letting their children remain in touch with their culture. Other Indian films as well. If someone has said such a statement, they must be having their reasons. Cinema doesn't have a language.”

Actor Adil Hussain feels that Rishab should differentiate between Bollywood films and arthouse Hindi language films and not make a generalised statement in public. "Most Bollywood films are lost in the glitter of the 5-10 per cent of upper-middle-class and upper-class families. If he means bad light by showing poverty, not all arthouse films do that. India is not shown in a bad light, it's the largest chunk of Indian reality. It's telling the truth, not to put our country in a bad light,” he said.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur stated, “This is an ongoing argument and will never end. Ultimately every filmmaker must do what his heart says."