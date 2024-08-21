Rishab Shetty Says Bollywood Shows India In 'Bad Light' After National Film Award Win For Kantara, Gets Slammed (VIDEO)

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Kantara, stated that Bollywood films show India in a 'bad light'. He made the comment while promoting the Kannada film Laughing Buddha.

During an interview, which has now gone viral, Rishab said that he always strongly believes in presenting his nation, state, and language in a positive light.

"Indian films, particularly Bollywood, often portray India negatively. These so-called art films get showcased at international events and receive special attention. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I believe in presenting them in a positive light to the world, and that's exactly what I strive to do," Rishab told MetroSaga in Kannada.

pic.twitter.com/qR2NQkDe6J — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 20, 2024

Netizens slam Rishab for his comment

Reacting to Rishab's video, a user wrote, "That's why I call the majority of these South stars as hypocrites. They are only concerned about their language."

"Lagaan and Mother India were films which got huge critical success in the west. But, they don't degrade Indian pride,' another user wrote.

A few users also reminded Rishab of his scene in Kantara in which he pinches a female character.

A comment on X read, "Success is temporary, but pinching female waist & shitting on Bollywood is permanent🤡🤡"

"I tried watching kantara all because of the hype but that one scene where this man started objectifying his woman i had to skip it.. Nd now look at him how he is trying to be a Saint lol," read another comment.

Here's how other social media users reacted:

Kantara hit the big screens in September 2022 and it became one of the biggest hits of 2022, making Rishab one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Meanwhile, Rishab has begun preparations for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel.