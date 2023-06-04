RIP Sulochana Latkar: Originally named Rangu Diwan, here’s how the late actress got this name

Renowned actress Sulochana Latkar, aged 94, passed away in a Mumbai hospital after battling respiratory problems. Dilip Thakur, a close associate and film historian, expressed his grief and shared insights into Sulochana's career.

Let us bring it to notice! Sulochana wasn't her name and was actually assigned to her. Here's how:

Sulochana, originally named Rangu Diwan, began her film journey with insignificant extra roles in Bhalji Pendharkar's movies like 'Maharathi Karna' and 'Valmiki.' It was during her role in 'Sasurvas' in 1949 that Bhalji Pendharkar bestowed her with the name 'Sulochana.' Bhalji Pendharkar had a fondness for the name 'Sulochana' due to his association with the original Sulochana of Indian films, Ruby Myers, who appeared in his silent film 'Bajbahdur.' While other actresses named Sulochana did not achieve success, Rangu Divan flourished under the name and became synonymous with sophistication in Marathi cinema.

Sulochana started her career as a junior artist and extra, initially appearing in films like Master Vinayak's 'Chimukla Sansar' and several Marathi productions.

She also had roles without dialogue in a Tamil film produced in Kolhapur during that period.

Despite starting with insignificant roles, Sulochana's career took a remarkable leap that led her to prominence.

Her legacy will be remembered as she leaves behind a remarkable contribution to the film industry, particularly Marathi cinema.

Fans, friends and family mourn the loss of the legendary actress, whose talent and dedication inspired generations.

Sulochana Latkar's passing marks the end of an era, but her work and influence will continue to resonate in the hearts of film enthusiasts.

