RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder

Sahara Group founder and chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75 years old. A section of Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn his demise. For those unversed, Roy’s Sahara One Motion Pictures has produced and distributed several movies over the years.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Sad to hear about the passing of Subrata Roy sir. His infectious energy and zest for life always brightened every room. Was fortunate to have collaborated with his Sahara pic on 2 remarkable films #Page3 and #Corporate. My deepest condolences go out to his family members. #OmShanti."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Saddened to know about the demise of Sahara Shri #SubrataRoy Ji! Met him many times on different occasions! He was always ready to help, kind, and larger than life. May god rest his soul in peace! Om Shanti!”

Saddened to know about the demise of Sahara Shri #SubrataRoy Ji! Met him many times on different occasions! He was always ready to help, kind and larger than life. May god rest his soul in peace! Om Shanti! 🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/Mx6gB8zUwY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 15, 2023

Actress Manisha Koirala also posted, “The man who never given up during his struggle life. #RIP DEAR SIR”

Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on November 12, following a decline in health.

The business group said in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.”

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him," the statement added.

