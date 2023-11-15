 RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

Subrata Roy’s Sahara One Motion Pictures has produced and distributed several movies over the years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder  |

Sahara Group founder and chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75 years old. A section of Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn his demise. For those unversed, Roy’s Sahara One Motion Pictures has produced and distributed several movies over the years. 

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Sad to hear about the passing of Subrata Roy sir. His infectious energy and zest for life always brightened every room. Was fortunate to have collaborated with his Sahara pic on 2 remarkable films #Page3 and #Corporate. My deepest condolences go out to his family members. #OmShanti." 

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Saddened to know about the demise of Sahara Shri  #SubrataRoy Ji! Met him many times on different occasions! He was always ready to help, kind, and larger than life. May god rest his soul in peace! Om Shanti!”

Actress Manisha Koirala also posted, “The man who never given up during his struggle life. #RIP DEAR SIR”

Read Also
'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Passes Away At 75 In Mumbai; Sahara India Group Mourns Loss
article-image

Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on November 12, following a decline in health. 

The business group said in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.”

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him," the statement added.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen To Helm Subrata Roy Biopic Saharasri; Lead Actor's Name To Be...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends...

‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends...

RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Semi-Final Between Ind vs Nz At Wankhede Stadium...

CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Semi-Final Between Ind vs Nz At Wankhede Stadium...

Mahabharat Actor Feroz Khan To Share Screen With Ajay Devgn After 31 Years

Mahabharat Actor Feroz Khan To Share Screen With Ajay Devgn After 31 Years

Apurva Review: Tara Sutaria Manages To Impress A Bit In This Run-Of-The-Mill Survival Drama

Apurva Review: Tara Sutaria Manages To Impress A Bit In This Run-Of-The-Mill Survival Drama