The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen To Helm Subrata Roy Biopic Saharasri; Lead Actor's Name To Be Out Soon

On the 75th birthday of business tycoon Subrata Roy on Saturday (June 10), producers Sandeep Singh and Jayantilal Gada, along with The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen, announced Saharasri - a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar.

Saharasri unfolds an engrossing tale of Subrata Roy's days as a relatively unknown entity rising up to be India's most influential and dynamic individual.

An official release from the makers stated that top superstars are being considered to play the role of Subrata Roy and the name of the lead actor will be revealed soon.

The film is written by Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film will go on floor early next year and it will be shot extensively across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and London.

Saharasri will release in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Producer Sandeep Singh has revealed that the script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like AR Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. "Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film, everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as Saharasri is all set to roll soon," he said.

On the other hand, Sudipto Sen said, "Directing a biopic is always a challenging job for any filmmaker. Having AR Rahman, Gulzar, Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada together for a film is something beyond big."