 RIP Song Jae Rim: South Korean Actor Disabled Comments On Instagram Posts, Changed Bio Before Shocking Death
Song Jae Rim was found dead in his Seoul apartment on November 12. According to media reports, cops found a suicide note from his house. The details of the letter and the exact cause of his death are yet to be declared. His Instagram account, which has over 442K followers, sparked concern among his fans as the actor had recently changed his Instagram bio and had disabled the comments of his posts

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

Popular South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his Seoul apartment on Tuesday (November 12). He was 39. According to media reports, the actor died by suicide and cops found a suicide note from his house. The details of the letter and the exact cause of his death are yet to be declared.

Song Jae Rim's official Instagram account, which has over 442K followers, has also sparked concern among his fans. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, fans flooded social media platforms with condolence messages.

A few users also pointed out that the actor had recently changed his Instagram bio and he had also disabled the comments sections of his posts.

article-image

Song Jae Rim's last Instagram post

The actor was not very active on social media. He made his last post on his official account in January 2024. He had shared two mirror selfies. Song did not write anything along with the pictures and he had only added an emoticon as the caption.

According to media reports, his account name was changed to "Start of a long journey," with the comments restricted.

Song was best known for sharing the screen with K-drama superstar Kim Soo-hyun in The Moon Embracing the Sun.

His funeral will take place on November 14 and a memorial space has reportedly been set up by his family at the Yeouido St Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.

Jae Rim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Actresses. However, he tasted fame with his 2012 K-drama, The Moon Embracing The Sun.

In 2013, he played an assassin in the drama, Two Weeks, and went on to star in shows like Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Café Minamdang (2022).

Jae Rim was last seen in the K-drama, My Military Valentine, which released in June this year. In August 2024, he starred in Queen Woo.

