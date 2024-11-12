Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment

K-drama enthusiasts were left shocked and devastated after South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his Seoul residence on November 12, Tuesday. As per initial information, the local police suspect it to be a case of suicide and a note has also been recovered from his place.

Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment located in Seongdong district of Seoul. He was aged 39. While the exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet, police have recovered a two-page suicide note from his apartment.

Song Jae Rim's funeral will take place on November 14.

Who was Song Jae Rim?

Jae Rim began his career as a runway model for the Seoul collections of Juun. J, Herin Homme and Ha Sang Beg. His career in modelling took off and he appeared in some of the most popular magazines in Korea as well as across the globe.

In 2009, he marked his acting debut with the film, Actresses. But, it was his 2012 K-drama, The Moon Embracing The Sun, which shot him to fame and made him a recurring face in Korean dramas. The show starred Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun in the lead, and Jae Rim played his second-in-command.

#SongJaeRim has passed away!

According to media outlet OSEN, Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12. He was 39 years old.

He is best known in his role in "MOON EMBRACING THE SUN", a 2012 drama along with KimSooHyun. pic.twitter.com/PL5zoZabnw — vanessa althea 🍀🐝 (@vanessaalthea26) November 12, 2024

In 2013, he played a cold-blooded assassin in Two Weeks. He also featured in shows like Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Café Minamdang (2022). In 2024, he starred in the K-drama, My Military Valentine. His last show was Queen Woo, which released in August this year.

A few months ago, Jae Rim was also in news over rumours of dating his 'We Got Married' co-star, Kim So-eun, who is known for the K-drama, Boys Over Flowers. However, the agencies of both the actors denied the rumours.

Literally my favorite we got married couple, was still rooting for a reunion project with them, what do you mean he passed away 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/m43naqoQMA — PJ (@Justtvibing) November 12, 2024

Jae Rim's social media activity

Jae Rim, who was quite active on Instagram until last year, left his fans worried after he suddenly stopped posting on his social media handle earlier this year. His last post on Instagram was shared on January 2024.

Police have now launched an investigation into his death, and his friends and family members will reportedly be interrogated. Meanwhile, a memorial space has been set up by his family at the Yeouido St Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.