 Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Song Jae Rim Found Dead In Seoul, 2-Page Suicide Note Found
South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, popular for sharing the screen with K-drama superstar Kim Soo-hyun in The Moon Embracing the Sun, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul on November 12, Tuesday. He was 39. The actor reportedly died by suicide and the cops have found a suicide note as well.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

As per reports, Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong district. While the local police has launched an investigation, a two-page letter has been recovered from his house. The details of the letter and the exact cause of death are yet to be declared.

Jae Rim's funeral will take place on November 14 in the presence of his near and dear ones. A memorial space has been set up by his family at the Yeouido St Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.

article-image

Jae Rim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film, Actresses. However, it was his 2012 K-drama, The Moon Embracing The Sun, which propelled him to overnight success. The show starred Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun in the lead, along with Nam Bo-ra, Han Ga-in and Jung II-woo in key roles.

In 2013, he played an assassin in the drama, Two Weeks, and went on to star in shows like Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Café Minamdang (2022) in the years that followed.

article-image

Jae Rim was last seen in the K-drama, My Military Valentine, which released in June this year. In August 2024, he starred in Queen Woo.

Jae Rim's family is yet to release an official statement on the actor's sudden death. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the actor from all K-drama fans.

