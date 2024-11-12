Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Song Jae Rim Found Dead In Seoul, 2-Page Suicide Note Found

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, popular for sharing the screen with K-drama superstar Kim Soo-hyun in The Moon Embracing the Sun, was found dead in his apartment in Seoul on November 12, Tuesday. He was 39 at the time of his death. The actor reportedly died by suicide and the cops have found a suicide note as well.

As per reports, Song Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul's Seongdong district. While the local police has launched an investigation, a two-page letter has been recovered from his house. The details of the letter and the exact cause of death are yet to be declared.

#SongJaeRim has passed away!

According to media outlet OSEN, Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12. He was 39 years old.

He is best known in his role in "MOON EMBRACING THE SUN", a 2012 drama along with KimSooHyun. pic.twitter.com/PL5zoZabnw — vanessa althea 🍀🐝 (@vanessaalthea26) November 12, 2024

Jae Rim's funeral will take place on November 14 in the presence of his near and dear ones. A memorial space has been set up by his family at the Yeouido St Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall.

Jae Rim made his acting debut in 2009 with the film, Actresses. However, it was his 2012 K-drama, The Moon Embracing The Sun, which propelled him to overnight success. The show starred Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun in the lead, along with Nam Bo-ra, Han Ga-in and Jung II-woo in key roles.

Literally my favorite we got married couple, was still rooting for a reunion project with them, what do you mean he passed away 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/m43naqoQMA — PJ (@Justtvibing) November 12, 2024

In 2013, he played an assassin in the drama, Two Weeks, and went on to star in shows like Unkind Ladies (2015), Secret Mother (2018), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), Café Minamdang (2022) in the years that followed.

Jae Rim was last seen in the K-drama, My Military Valentine, which released in June this year. In August 2024, he starred in Queen Woo.

Jae Rim's family is yet to release an official statement on the actor's sudden death. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the actor from all K-drama fans.