RIP Fredricks: Dinesh Phadnis’ Death Feels Personal To CID Fans Who Grew Up Watching The Hit Show

If you mention CID to anyone who has grown up in India in the 1990s and 2000s, they’ll instantly think of the popular detective drama that aired for 20 years. Tuesday (December 5) was a shocking day for the show’s fans, as news broke of the passing of Dinesh Phadnis, the beloved actor who played Fredricks.

“Dinesh sir’s passing has left a profound sense of loss,” says 28-year-old art professional Anam Khan, an ardent CID follower who has met the cast several times on the sets. “His on-screen presence was more than just entertaining; it was endearing. His departure has left an irreplaceable void.”

Phadnis had been associated with CID for most of the time it was on air, between 1998 and 2018. He had played a non-recurring role on the show before being cast as a supporting character.

Fredricks’ goofiness was monumental in making CID more than just a serious detective series. Khan praises Phadnis for essaying the role with warmth. “His portrayal of Fredricks was not just about solving cases; it was about adding that touch of light-heartedness, and the comic relief. You just wouldn’t skip his scenes,” she says.

Tributes for Phadnis have been flooding social media all day, with nostalgic fans thanking him for playing the “unforgettable character”. “You will be an important part of our childhood,” wrote one fan on X(formerly Twitter), while another said, “We owe the happiness of our entire childhood to you sir.”

Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy for me is no more this is one of the saddest news I've ever heard in my life.For me he's my childhood comedian as a CID officer(actor), I'd started watching cid since 2009 when I was just about 4yrs old. उनकी आत्मा को सांति मिले। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ। — B.M---Remember the name 📛 (🤔) (@SriBikashMohap1) December 5, 2023

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis AKA Freddy

Passed Away - The Man who made our childhood Special pic.twitter.com/slqkpNQbS3 — JJK के 🇮🇳 (@caborntofight) December 5, 2023

RIP Dinesh Phadnis aka Frederick🙏💔

Thankyou for making us laugh in CID show.

We owe the happiness of our entire childhood to you sir 🩷✨ pic.twitter.com/QhxJeaekOk — Shubhi Mishra (@Shubhi_hi_hoon) December 5, 2023

But his comedic brilliance is not the only thing longtime fans remember him for. “Whenever I’d see him on the set, he’d give me a smile… He was very down to earth,” Khan says.

Pune-based Neha Jamgaonkar mentions that Phadnis was known for making his fans feel comfortable on the sets. “He would ask fans about their well-being and say things to motivate them… Although I’ve only met him twice, I felt like I had always known him,” she remarks.



CID cast pay respects



Phadnis’ co-actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya, was the one who broke the news of the loss, days after the 57-year-old was hospitalised for liver damage.

Few of the castmates, including Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Tanya Abrol, and Ansha Sayed were seen paying their last respects on Tuesday morning at a crematorium in Mumbai.

Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman, took to Instagram to remember Phadnis as “simple, humble, lovable”. Vivek Mashru, who played Vivek, wrote, “Miss you Freddy sir,” sharing a picture of him with Phadnis from an episode.