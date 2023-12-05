CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Liver Damage, Confirms Co-Star Dayanand Shetty

In a shocking news, actor Dinesh Phadnis, popular for playing the role of Fredricks in the crime investigation show CID, passed away on Tuesday (December 5), confirmed his co-star Dayanand Shetty. The actor had been battling for life in the ICU after suffering a liver damage a few days ago.

He had been critical for the past few days and was put on ventilator support.

With a Heavy Heart, I inform you of the Sad demise of our Beloved Dinesh phadnis .OM SHANTI. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/jzBGnJQ37u — shashidev sirothiya (@ShashidevS) December 5, 2023

Earlier, reports had gone viral that the actor had suffered a heart attack and was battling for his life at Mumbai's Tunga hospital. The entire cast and crew of CID was informed about his deteriorating health on the night of December 1, Friday.

However, CID fame Dayanand Shetty later clarified that Phadnis had not suffered a heart attack, but that he was admitted to the hospital due to a damaged liver.

Shetty had stated that the liver damage was a side-effect of the other medicines that Phadnis had been taking. He said that Phadnis was seeking treatment for some other ailment and those medications affected his liver adversely.

Shetty had also shared that even after all these years, the entire team of CID was "very thick" and they often had mini reunions.

The late actor's funeral will be held in Mumbai on December 5, Tuesday, in the presence of the entire cast and crew of CID.

Phadnis was a popular name in the Indian television scene and his was famous for playing a cop in most of his projects.

He was a part of CID for over a decade in which he played Inspector Fredericks and became a household name. He also played a cop in the show Adaalat, and had a special appearance as an inspector in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Phadnis also played a police inspector in the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh (1999) and in the 2001 film Officer, starring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. He was also a part of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30.

Besides acting, Phadnis was also credited with writing some of the episodes of CID.