 Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack, Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage, Critical Since 2 Days'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack, Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage, Critical Since 2 Days'

Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack, Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage, Critical Since 2 Days'

Earlier, it was reported that Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after a heart attack.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage, Critical Since 2 Days' | Photo Via Instagram

Reports were doing the rounds on the internet stating that Dinesh Phadnis, who is best known for his role as Fredricks, aka Freddy, in CID, was put on ventilator support in a hospital in Mumbai after a heart attack. However, now Dinesh's CID co-star Dayanand Shetty has revealed that the actor did not suffer a heart attack.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Dayanand said that Dinesh has liver damage, and he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad, Mumbai. The actor revealed that Phadnis has been very critical for the last two days. "Today morning also, I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon," added the Govinda Naam Mera actor.

Further, Dayanand stated that Dinesh was getting treated for other ailment however, the medication affected his liver adversely. "That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines," said the Singham Returns actor.

He also revealed that he was in touch with Dinesh and the entire CID team is quite 'thick and close' In fact, they meet often and do little reunions.

Meanwhile, in CID, Dayanand played the role of Sr. Inspector Daya. One of the most famous dialogues from the TV show is that of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) asking him "Daya, darwaaza tod do" (Daya, break the door).

Read Also
CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In Yellow Floral Saree As She Attends An Event In Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In Yellow Floral Saree As She Attends An Event In Mumbai

National Award-Winning Lyricist Swanand Kirkire Is 'Ashamed And Embarrassed' Of Ranbir...

National Award-Winning Lyricist Swanand Kirkire Is 'Ashamed And Embarrassed' Of Ranbir...

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Other Actors' Fees REVEALED

Bobby Deol Gets Mobbed As He Visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Amid Animal Success

Bobby Deol Gets Mobbed As He Visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Amid Animal Success

Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack, Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage,...

Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack, Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage,...