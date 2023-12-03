Dinesh Phadnis Did NOT Suffer Heart Attack Reveals CID's Dayanand Shetty: 'Has Liver Damage, Critical Since 2 Days' | Photo Via Instagram

Reports were doing the rounds on the internet stating that Dinesh Phadnis, who is best known for his role as Fredricks, aka Freddy, in CID, was put on ventilator support in a hospital in Mumbai after a heart attack. However, now Dinesh's CID co-star Dayanand Shetty has revealed that the actor did not suffer a heart attack.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Dayanand said that Dinesh has liver damage, and he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad, Mumbai. The actor revealed that Phadnis has been very critical for the last two days. "Today morning also, I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon," added the Govinda Naam Mera actor.

Further, Dayanand stated that Dinesh was getting treated for other ailment however, the medication affected his liver adversely. "That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines," said the Singham Returns actor.

He also revealed that he was in touch with Dinesh and the entire CID team is quite 'thick and close' In fact, they meet often and do little reunions.

Meanwhile, in CID, Dayanand played the role of Sr. Inspector Daya. One of the most famous dialogues from the TV show is that of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) asking him "Daya, darwaaza tod do" (Daya, break the door).