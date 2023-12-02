 CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack
CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

Dinesh Phadnis popularly known for playing Fredericks in CID is currently battling for life.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
In a shocking turn of events, Dinesh Phadnis, who is popularly known for playing the role of Inspector Fredricks, aka Freddy, in CID, is currently battling for his life. The actor suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised at Tunga Hospital in Mumbai, according to a report in IWM Buzz.

The report further added, “Dinesh Phadnis has been battling for life with ventilator support.” The actor's condition had slightly improved as compared to his critical state on Friday night.

Reportedly, the entire cast and crew of CID were informed about Dinesh's health condition on Friday night. Many even paid their visit to the hospital to inquire about the actor's health today (December 2, 2023).

Talking about Dinesh, he played the role of Freddy in CID from 1998 to 2018. His character was much-loved by the audience. The show was one of the most popular television shows of the 90s and early 2000s. CID was launched in 1997, it was one of the first crime-based dramas on television.

The cast includes Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditya Srivastava, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Ashutosh Gowariker, Hrishikesh Pandey, and Shraddha Musale among others.

Apart from CID, Dinesh has also been a part of Sarfarosh with Aamir Khan and Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Aka Fredericks, Put On Ventilator Support After Suffering Heart Attack

