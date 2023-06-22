Did You Know CID Actor Vivek Mashru Is A Professor At A University In Bengaluru? |

Former actor Vivek Mashru, who rose to fame with the show CID, is now teaching at a university in Bengaluru. The information about his profession was shared by a Twitter user after a nostalgic tweet about him went viral. Vivek has also worked in the show Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo, and movies like Morning Raga, and Fight Club: Members Only.

As per the Twitter thread, Vivek is a professor at CMR University (Lakeside Campus) located in Bangalore, Karnataka. He teaches Design Thinking – A Practical Approach.

Vivek also took to Twitter and responded to the viral nostalgic tweet. He wrote, “Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always.”

Vivek played the role of an inspector of the same name in the iconic television show CID. Not to mention, his stills from the show are circulated even today as memes on social media.

CID went off air after 21 years on October 27 in 2019. CID is a fictional investigative show which consists of criminal cases that are taken heads on and dealt with Crime Investigation Department members including ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspectors Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) and Inspector Fredricks, Sub-Inspectors Purvi and Pankaj and forensic experts Dr. Salunkhe and Dr. Tarika.