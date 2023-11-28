What Is Dilated Cardiomyopathy? Rare Heart Condition That Ace Designer Rohit Bal Is Suffering From |

Famous fashion designer Rohit Bal was hospitalised at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. His medical condition is said to be critical due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. The designer, who survived through a major heart attack approximately 13 years ago in 2010, is currently on a ventilator.

Rohit, aged 62, was later diagnosed with a rare medical condition called 'Dilated Cardiomyopathy.' He is currently undergoing treatment for the same under the supervision of cardiologist Dr Praveen Chand.

What Is Dilated Cardiomyopathy?

Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a medical condition mainly characterised by the enlargement of the heart's left ventricle, leading to a weakened pumping ability. This condition affects the heart's ability to efficiently pump blood, potentially causing heart failure over time. DCM is a form of non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, meaning it is not primarily caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Causes Of DCM:

The exact cause of Dilated Cardiomyopathy is often unknown, and it can result from a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. Some common factors contributing to DCM include genetic mutations, viral infections affecting the heart muscle, exposure to toxins or certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption and nutritional deficiencies. While DCM can affect people of all ages, it often strikes individuals between the ages of 20 and 60.

Signs and Symptoms:

1. Fatigue: Persistent and unexplained tiredness.

2. Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing, particularly during physical activity or while lying down.

3. Edema: Swelling in the legs and ankles due to fluid retention.

4. Irregular Heartbeat: Experiencing a rapid, irregular pulse.

5. Weakness: Generalised weakness or discomfort.

Treatment For DCM:

1. Medications: Use of medications to manage symptoms and improve heart function.

2. Device Therapy: Implantation of devices like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) or pacemakers to regulate heart rhythm.

3. Lifestyle Changes: Adoption of heart-healthy habits, including a low-sodium diet, regular exercise and abstaining from excessive alcohol consumption.

4. Monitoring and Follow-Up: Regular medical check-ups and monitoring of heart function to track the progression of the condition.

5. Heart Transplant (in severe cases): For individuals who do not respond to other treatments, heart transplantation may be considered as a last resort.