'Won't Let Your Father Die Brother': Sonu Sood's Assurance To Son Whose Father Needs Urgent Heart Surgery At AIIMS Delhi

Actor Sonu Sood showed empathy and has offered to help a person whose father needs urgent heart surgery |

A young man by the name of Pallav Singh on December 4, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a detailed thread, highlighting the ordeal and financial challenges he has been facing to get his father's heart operated. In a long emotional post, the youth shared how it was a tiring struggle to get an appointment with a heart specialist at the country's premier medical institution AIIMS in Delhi.

Pallav Singh belongs to the Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh and has mentioned in his post how he and his family have done and given it their all to ensure proper medical care for his ailing father. Pallav's father needs a heart surgery as the elderly man's heart has been functioning at only 20 percent. However, the waiting time for the surgery and the procedure is taking a lot of time, making the family anxious.

Also, he has stated in his post how he can't afford to take his father to a private hospital for the surgery, as that would mean "selling everything or whatever little they have."

He shared how he had to wait in unending queues and yet see no real progress in terms of his father's surgery.

However, the man's post came to the notice of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who tried to give hope to the son whose father is struggling. "We won't let your father die, brother," said the actor in his reply to the youth's post.

No sooner had Sonu offered to help the man by asking him to share details on DM (direct message), than the netizens hailed the actor and promised to help the youth.

Read the aggrieved son narrating his ordeal and helplessness in the post below.

My father will die, soon or very soon.



Yes, I know what I am saying.



I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi



Please read🙏. — Pallav Singh (@pallavserene) December 4, 2023

As the post showed, the man also raised important points about the 'system' of public healthcare in the country, which is overwhelmed by the sheer pressure and large number of patients. The fact that waiting time for even urgent heart-surgeries extends up to more than a year should be an alarming point for authorities.

Netizens hail Sonu Sood, advice crowd-funding

The whole episode also showed the humane side of social media. Several netizens took to X and asked the person to start a crowd-funding campaign and volunteered to provide financial help to help the son get his father the much needed heart surgery.

Netizens also hailed Sonu Sood, who has come forward to help the man. The users also recalled the previous incident when Sonu Sood came to the help of those in need, most notably, during Covid first wave when the actor helped several migrant workers reach home who were stuck in cities due to the lockdown.

We won’t let your father die brother.

Message me ur number directly on my personal twitter id inbox .. kindly don’t share on a tweet. @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/rkq8WuhvXu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 4, 2023