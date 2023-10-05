Sonu Sood Distributes Helmets To Traffic Violators In Mumbai; See PHOTOS

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and Mumbai Traffic Police personnel distributed helmets to riders as an act of ‘Karm’ for the ‘Kaand’ of violating traffic rules on Thursday (October 5).

Several visuals of Sonu Sood have surfaced on social media in which the actor, along with police personnel, is seen schooling those who broke traffic rules in a unique way.

Instead of penalising them, Sonu Sood gave the rule-breakers helmets. He was spotted with the cops in Andheri West area of Mumbai. It may be mentioned that Sonu Sood's show MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand joined forces with the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police to elevate the cause of road safety in Mumbai.

Sonu Sood, who reprised his role as the host of the show, presented rule-breakers with the Roadies-branded helmet to safeguard their lives. Talking about the initiative, the humanitarian-actor stated, "Through this initiative, we aimed to do more than just enforce rules. The idea was to turn all the 'Kaand' into 'Karm' by nurturing a culture of responsibility while keeping the spirit of adventure, the Roadies way. Road safety is a collective responsibility, and I'm proud to be a part of this meaningful partnership to create a safer environment for pedestrians and riders alike."

Dr Ravinder Singal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police added, “In our role as custodians of road safety, it remains our unyielding commitment to ensure the safety of all on our roads. I am pleased to acknowledge a unique initiative spearheaded by MTV Roadies, aptly named 'Karm ya Kaand'. This endeavour, undertaken in collaboration with the Yashlok Welfare Foundation and the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police, holds immense promise."

He added, "I am confident that this initiative will amplify the significance of road safety, catalyzing a positive change in both mindsets and behaviours. I commend MTV for their proactive efforts demonstrated on the streets of Mumbai today. Together, we continue our steadfast journey towards safer streets for every individual.”

