Dinesh Phadnis Death: Photos Of Late Actor With CID Cast

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis breathed his last on December 5, Tuesday, after succumbing to liver damage

The actor became a household name with his portrayal of Inspector Fredericks in CID

Phadnis was put on ventilator for the past few days and he was battling for his life at a Mumbai hospital

His co-star Dayanand Shetty had shared that Phadnis was seeking treatment for some other ailment and the liver damage was a side effect of the medications

The cast and crew of CID were often seen having fun reunions and get togethers

Dayanand Shetty too shared that the CID team was more like a close-knit family

Phadnis' last rites will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday

The entire team of CID will be present at the funeral, Shetty said

The news of Phadnis' demise has sent shockwaves across the industry and tributes have been pouring in from all fans of CID

