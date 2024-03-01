Rihanna's Rehearsal Video LEAKED Ahead Of Her Performance In Jamnagar At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long pre-wedding celebration kickstarted in Jamnagar on Friday (March 1). One of the biggest and most-talked about highlights from the bash is pop star Rihanna's LIVE performance. The singer reached Jamnagar on Thursday and she has been constantly making headlines for various reasons ahead of her performance. Several pictures and videos of the singer have also gone viral on social media platforms.

According to media reports, Rihanna will perform on Friday evening. One of the videos gives a glimpse of her rehearsals ahead of the grand celebration. The video, shared by a user on X, showing Rihanna practising on her popular song Diamonds.

In the clip, Rihanna could be heard from a distance, however, she is not seen in the video. A photo of the stage has also gone viral. However, The Free Press Journal couldn't confirm the authenticity of the viral visuals. Take a look:

🎤 Rihanna rehearsing "Diamonds" for her upcoming concert in India. pic.twitter.com/b7ZaohuGFz — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

Earlier today, a report in India Today stated that Rihanna has charged nearly Rs 75 crore for her act at the pre-wedding bash and most of the cost went into transporting her stage equipment, outfits for her as well as for the background performers.

Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sports personalities, as well as businessmen, will grace Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event.

On February 29, photos and videos capturing Rihanna's arrival at Jamnagar airport circulated social media. Additionally, a viral video showcased the transportation of her sizable luggage from the airport to the venue of a pre-wedding celebration.

Rihanna's team members had arrived in Jamnagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. They are all set to tie the knot in July 2024.