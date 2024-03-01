Rihanna Gives Befitting Reply To Netizen Trolling Her Massive Luggage For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash

Global sensation Rihanna arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday, ahead of her performance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. But even before she landed in India, it was her massive cargo that reached the country and was seen being transported on carts, and it sure did leave the desi netizens amazed.

The video of Rihanna's cargo outside the Jamnagar airport went viral in no time, and people wondered what the singer could be carrying in those huge boxes.

In a bid to troll the singer, a netizen commented under one of the videos, "What she bring with her? A folding house?" And his snarky comment did not miss Rihanna's eyes, who decided to reply to him and end the chatter once and for all.

Apparently, the singer has carried her own stage down to India. "The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon," she replied to the netizen, shutting him up and ending the suspense as to what was inside the chained cargo.

Rihanna's performance at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has emerged to be the biggest highlight of the year already. On Thursday night, several visuals of the singer rehearsing ahead of her performance in Jamnagar surfaced on social media platforms.

If reports are to be believed, the popstar is charging a whopping Rs 75 crore for her performance at the three-day extravaganza.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is set to be held from March 1 to March 3, and some of the biggest names from not just India but across the globe have reached Jamnagar to be a part of the festivities.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. They are all set to tie the knot in July 2024.