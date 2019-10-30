Ricky Martin welcomes fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef

Los Angeles: Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef have announced the birth of their fourth child, a boy. The singer took to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday and revealed the name of the baby as Renn Martin-Yosef.

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," Martin captioned the photo which featured him holding the little one in his arms with Yosef on his side.