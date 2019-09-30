Hollywood

Ricky Martin expecting fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef

By PTI

Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef are set to become parents once again.

Pop star-actor Ricky Martin and husband, artist Jwan Yosef are set to become parents once again.

The 47-year-old singer shared the news while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, DC over the weekend.

"My family's here. I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids.

"Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with grandma, but she's also the light of my life. I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families," Martin told the audience as he gave a shout-out to his family.

@ricky_martin y @jwanyosef nuevamente serÃ¡n padres por 4ta ocasiÃ³nð±ð¶ . En la 23a cena anual de la OrganizaciÃ³n Human Rights Campaign, revelÃ³ lo siguiente"Â¡Estamos embarazados! Â¡Estamos esperando un bebÃ©! Me encantan las familias grandes" comentÃ³ Ricky ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥° . Martin asistiÃ³ al evento en compaÃ±Ã­a de su esposo Jwan y sus 2 gemelos Matteo y Valentino, a quienes agradeciÃ³ por la inspiraciÃ³n que le dan todos los dÃ­as para hacer lo que hace, ademÃ¡s recibiÃ³ un importante reconocimiento por su defensa con los derechos humanos de la comunidad LGBTQ+ . . . . . . #ladopink #pink #rickymartin #family #familia #fathers #RickyMartin #JwanJosef #celebremosladiversidad #Famosos #PuertoRico #love #loveislove

The "Livin' La Vida" hitmaker was honoured with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropic efforts.

Martin and Yosef, 35, also share 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino and nine-month-old daughter Lucia.

