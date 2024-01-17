Richa Chadha SLAMS IndiGo Airline After Delay Of Flights: 'Surprised Only 1 Person Got Physically Assaulted'

Calling out a commercial airline for repeated delays, actor Richa Chadha on Wednesday said commons citizens continue to suffer with no recourse when "monopoly creates lack of accountability". Richa is the latest cinema personality to narrate her air travel ordeal on social media. In the last few days, actors Radhika Apte, Surbhi Chandna and Ranvir Shorey criticised separate air carriers due to different issues.

In an X post, Richa said in the last three days, she took three flights with IndiGo, out of which two of them were delayed. There was no immediate from the airline.

"On my 3rd flight in 3 days... Day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem," she wrote.

According to the "Fukrey 3" star, be it airlines, airport ownership or leadership, "monopoly creates lack of accountability".

"Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don't recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don't wake up, we deserve it, haina?" she wrote.

Richa also said there is a possibility that fog in Delhi and a recent air show in Mumbai may have added to the troubles of the airline. "On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended," she added.

Earlier this week, a purported video of a passenger hitting an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport went viral on social media. The passenger was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to the incident, Richa in her post said, "I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high". She, however, said that she doesn't "condone violence".

A significant number of flights were impacted at the Delhi and Mumbai airports in the last few days due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.